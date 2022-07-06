Dan Butler limps off in the Championship match against Millwall. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 27 year-old suffered a horror ankle injury in a Championship match against Millwall at the Weston Homes Stadium last December.

Butler is currently with most of the Posh first-team squad at the training camp in Portugal, but he's six-to-eight weeks from a return to action according to manager Grant McCann. The League One season starts on July 30.

Young centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez is not in Portugal after suffering a weaked hamstring in training, while long-term injury victim Ollie Norburn is continuing his recovery from knee ligament surgery in the UK.

McCann said: “Dan is a litle bit behind in his rehab. I don’t really want to put a timescale on it, but he’s probably six-to-eight weeks away from returning, and maybe a little bit more.

"We are pushing him a bit this week with running and gym work. He’s a great character and he’s working hard.

"Manu just felt a tweak in his hamstring and so we felt it best to leave him behind.”