Peterborough United defender set for scan on damaged ankle ligaments

Dan Butler is injured early in the Posh game against Millwall.

Butler was forced out of the recent win over Millwall at the Weston Homes Stadium after a heavy challenge early in the game.

The 27 year-old had been a Posh ever present until the injury. There is a chance he might not play again this season.

Posh are understood to have bid for a new full-back on New Year’s Eve, but even if he signed as soon as the transfer window opens on January 1 he wouldn’t be eligible to play at Bournemouth on January 3.