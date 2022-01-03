Peterborough United defender linked with a return to the club where he started his career
Peterborough United defender Mark Beevers has been linked with a January transfer window return to Sheffield Wednesday.
Beevers (32) is out of favour at Posh and lost the club captaincy to summer signing Oliver Norburn recently.
It’s thought Posh would not stand in the way of a player who has struggled at Championship level. He’s made just 11 starts this season, but none since the 4-0 embarrassment at Blackburn Rovers in November.
Beevers skippered Posh to promotion from League One last season, playing in every game apart from the last one at Doncaster when promotion had already been achieved. He’s made 97 Posh appearances in total without scoring.
Beevers started his career at Wednesday, making 160 appearances for the Owls and scoring four goals, before leaving for Millwall in 2012.
Respected Sun journalist Alan Nixon revealed the link today (January 3). On his @reluctantnicko Twitter account he also said other League One clubs are interested in Beevers. He wrote: ‘Sheff Wed. Considering a return for centre half Mark Beevers. Peterborough would let him go. Other League One interest.’
Wednesday have just suffered back to back away defeats in League One including a 5-0 beating at Sunderland. They are currently eighth in League One, six points from the play-off places.