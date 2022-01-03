Peterborough United defender linked with a return to the club where he started his career

Mark Beevers in action for Posh at Blackburn in November.

Beevers (32) is out of favour at Posh and lost the club captaincy to summer signing Oliver Norburn recently.

It’s thought Posh would not stand in the way of a player who has struggled at Championship level. He’s made just 11 starts this season, but none since the 4-0 embarrassment at Blackburn Rovers in November.

Beevers skippered Posh to promotion from League One last season, playing in every game apart from the last one at Doncaster when promotion had already been achieved. He’s made 97 Posh appearances in total without scoring.

Beevers started his career at Wednesday, making 160 appearances for the Owls and scoring four goals, before leaving for Millwall in 2012.

Respected Sun journalist Alan Nixon revealed the link today (January 3). On his @reluctantnicko Twitter account he also said other League One clubs are interested in Beevers. He wrote: ‘Sheff Wed. Considering a return for centre half Mark Beevers. Peterborough would let him go. Other League One interest.’