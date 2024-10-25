Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United defender Oscar Wallin has embraced the physical challenge of League One football.

The 23 year-old has been thrown in at the deep end following his move from second tier Swedish club Degerfors in the Summer. Despite the desire of Posh boss Darren Ferguson to manage Wallin’s minutes, the centre-back has started 12 of 13 League One matches ahead of Saturday's tough trip to Bolton Wanderers. He was due to miss Tuesday’s 5-1 win over Blackpool, but a suspension for Emmanuel Fernandez put paid to that.

Wallin has had to cope with a completely different style of football in terms of tempo and the physicality of English third tier strikers, but he’s relishing the experience.

"It is more physical over here compared to what I was used to in Sweden,” Wallin told the Posh Plus service. “It has been a challenge and will continue to be so, but I’m doing my best and working hard to improve. Playing Saturday, Tuesday is really tough physically and mentally. I have to learn how to get into the right head space before matches, but I am enjoying it.

Oscar Wallin in action for Posh against Blackpool. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I feel good and everything has fallen into place, including the practical stuff outside of football. On the pitch is was great to bounce back so quickly from the defeat last Saturday to win so well on Tuesday. Now we need to keep building on that. We were better defensively which is important, but hopefully we will continue to score lots of goals.”

Posh have the best scoring record in League One, but also the worst defensive record.