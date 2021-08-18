Peterborough United defender Frankie Kent determined to take the positives from what became a very frustrating night: ‘We’ll be fine if we keep playing like that’

Frankie Kent applauds the Posh fans after the draw with Cardiff. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh dominated most of the game at the Weston Homes Stadium against the promotion fancies, but conceded two late goals and had to settle for a 2-2 draw. The departure because of injury to captain and centre-back Mark Beevers half an hour before the end was a huge blow.

The Posh dressing room was disappointed and frustrated after the game, but Kent believes there were still many positives to take from the match.

“We should take a lot of credit for the way we played,” Kent said. “It did feel more like a defeat in the dressing room after the game, but if we perform like that often enough we will do well.

Posh centre-back Mark Beevers limps off injured during the game against Cardiff. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We knew what Cardiff were about. They are relentless and good at what they do, but we nullfied their threats for most of the game. They will be up there at the end of the season so to be as comfortable as we were was encouraging. It didn’t help when Mark Beevers went off, but we still defended well.

“We knew we would come under pressure, but we weren’t exactly hanging on either. We had chances at the other end.

“We didn’t have a great start to the season, but we have a very positive attitude in the squad so we’ll take the good stuff out of the game and move onto another big match on Saturday.”