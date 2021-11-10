Peterborough United defender collects another England cap in stroll to victory
Posh defender Ronnie Edwards collected another cap for England Under 19s after a stroll to victory against Andorra.
The 18-year-old lined up at the centre of a back four, alongside Huddersfield’s Levi Colwill, in the first game of the qualification campaign for UEFA U19 Euro 2022 in Slovakia next summer.
Against minnows Andorra, it was never likely to be anything other than a stroll to victory and so it proved as England ran out 4-0 winners.
Goals from Juventus’ Samuel Iling, Aston Villa’s Carney Chukwuemeka and a double from Tottenham’s Dane Scarlett sealed the three points, in the match in which Edwards completed 90 minutes; his third cap.
England go on to face tougher tests against Switzerland on Friday (November 13) and Sweden on Tuesday (November 16). All of the matches are being played in Sweden.