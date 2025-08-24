Peterborough United debutant receives a very flattering comparison as fans find plenty of positives following a 1-1 home draw

Posh debutant Matt Garbett during the game against Bradford City. Star man Archie Collins is also pictured. Photo David Lowndes.

Some Peterborough United fans have compared new midfielder Matt Garbett to Jack Taylor, a star of the recent past at London Road.

That was one of many positive comments from Posh fans after a 1-1 home draw with League One high-fliers Bradford City.

All comments to, or seen by, @PTAlanSwann on X...

Your player ratings were harsh on Okagbue. I felt he was far better than a 5/10. He battled hard with their strikers. He won lots of headers and he put his body in the way and showed real commitment. He made an error in the first half, but I thought he defended well over the 90 minutes – @The_real_Bats.

Abraham Odoh in action for Posh against Bradford City. Photo David Lowndes.

Unlike the Barnsley game the substitutes made all the difference. We’re getting there – @AndrewS01534147.

It was a familiar script until the substitutions gave us a major lift. We deserved the goal. Possibly more. MOM Collins – @eamonnduff

So many positives to come out of the match. If we can just cut out the silly mistakes and maybe learn some of the dark arts ourselves then we’re going to be fine. Collins MOM. We’re going to miss his calmness on the ball when he’s gone – @JamesGWesley

Liking the Lolos/Khela partnership in midfield in the first half. Whereas the subs on Tuesday made things worse, the subs against Bradford injected more energy and ultimately the goal. MOM Hayes who changed the whole dynamic of the game and had Bradford retreating – @PoshBoyAlan

Better performance again. Silly mistake cost us a goal, but showed resilience to get level. M OM Collins – @StevenAdams2

Draw a fair result as we were better in the first half, and they were better in the 2nd. MOM Hayes – @romysdad

Positive signs of improvement. Much stronger in midfield, but what an earth does Odoh bring to the team? MOM Lolos – @IanJBryant

Great game by Posh. Once we are less sloppy at the back we’ll be able to claim some wins, then who knows where we could end up? But the team must stay focused on the next game and get us 3 points – @poshjoegb

When Jack Taylor first came on for Posh I and several regulars around me called him out as a real player and so it proved. Quite happy to identify Matt Garbett as a proper player and can’t wait for him to start regularly. Next Saturday I’d assume – @adi_mowles

Garbett looked composed yet got stuck in, and his first action on the ball was to look/play forward. Hallelujah – @NeilJHubbard

If we could put a decent final ball in and also have a striker that can score we'd have had three easy points on the board. Until then we are still in a relegation fight. Good to see some fight though – @E_Sure91