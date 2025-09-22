Peterborough United debutant made a strong first impression and he's ready to kick on after experiencing League One for the first time

Ben Woods during his Posh debut at Plymouth. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United debutant Ben Woods was chuffed to be trusted with a key role in a tough League One game at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woods was sent on to add ballast to the Posh midfield as they battled to hold on to a first-half goal from JJ Morgan. It was the 22 year-old’s first taste of League One football and a first appearance for a club he signed for last month. An awkward finger injury has kept Woods on the sidelines since moving to London Road from League Two outfit Accrington Stanley.

“It was great to be sent on in a game like that one,” Woods enthused to the Posh Plus service. “And it was brilliant for me to help see the game out. It’s tough going on in a game when the opposition is dominating the ball, especially as we are ones who normally have the better possession stats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I was told at half-time to stay warm so I felt my chance would come and I just made sure I was ready. My first touch was a slide tackle which sent the ball out for a corner, but I headed the corner clear so I was up and running. As a sub you always want to get a first touch and to complete your first pass to calm yourself down and I managed to do it quickly.

"We started to counter attack in the latter stages as well so we could have had more goals, but we have to take the positives from the game. We felt we had been playing okay without getting the results so we were confident once we won one game we could get on a run. It’s now important to take the momentum into the game and use it well.

"There are things we can work on to improve, but we know we are good enough to do well at this level. It was frustrating for me to be carrying an injury when I got here, but hopefully I can kick on now.”