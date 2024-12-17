Posh celebrate Ryan De Havilland's goal against Cobblers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Holders Peterborough United breezed into the last 16 of the Vertu Trophy with a comfortable 3-0 win over Northampton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium.

​In fact Cobblers probably sloped away from the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday night with a great sense of relief. The final scoreline should have been doubled at least such was the domination of a Posh side showing five changes from the weekend.

Indeed frustration was growing among most in a modest crowd as Posh made a hash of many excellent first-half opportunities as a reluctance to shoot proved costly, but a red card four minutes before the break for Cobblers defender TJ Eyoma made a difficult task impossible for the visitors.

Posh promptly scored three times in 20 second-half minutes. They were also denied a blatant penalty for a foul on substitute David Kamara just before Hector Kyprianou hit the inside of a post and Joel Randall headed against the crossbar. Kamara also saw an added time header superbly tipped over the bar by busy Cobblers’ keeper Nik Tzanev.

Abraham Odoh in action for Posh v Cobblers. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh gave Will Blackmore a rare outing in goal and he was tested only once by an early Tom Eaves shot. Doubtless one appearance, one clean sheet will get a mention when he’s in earshot of the other ‘keepers.

Harley Mills also came in as did De Havilland, George Nevett and Odoh. Out went Nicholas Bilokapic, Jadek Katongo, Kyprianou, Ricky-Jade Jones and Jack Sparkes.

Cobblers made six changes and placed a few young players on the substitutes’ bench. The alterations seemed to affect the visitors more than Posh who dominated the first-half, but took too many touches in the opposition penalty area and when they did shoot they were thwarted by Tzanev.

Both teams had reasonable set piece chances in the opening 10 minutes as Posh couldn’t force a corner home in the sixth minute and Sam Hoskins saw his shot from a free kick blocked. But Posh took control with Odoh enjoying plenty of space on the left. He had a couple of sighters before hitting the outside of the post in the 13th minute.

Posh increased the pressure in the 15 minutes leading to half-time with Cian Hayes and Malik Mothersille seeing shots saved by Tzanev. Joel Randall was played in by De Havilland, but inexplicably dithered for so long he didn’t even get a shot away.

Another Mothersille shot was beaten away by Tzanev, but into the danger area where Hayes and Odoh got in each other’s way. Just before the break Cobblers were reduced to 10 men when Eyoma fouled Mothersille as he was about to burst free into the penalty area. A red card was inevitable.

And so was the goal rush that followed as Posh finally found some ruthlessness, although a goal for Ricky-Jade Jones with a neat flick from his first touch of the ball might well have been disallowed for offside. Odoh supplied the cross.

There was no controversy about the second goal a few minutes later as the impressive De Havilland scored with an emphatic first time shot from 20 yards. Odoh’s goal that soon followed after fine work from Randall required a deflection to beat the unfortunate Tzanev.

It was a stroll from then on as Posh booked a home date in the last 16 against League Two leaders Walsall probably on January 14.

Posh: Will Blackmore, Harley Mills (sub Jack Sparkes, 66 mins), Emmanuel Fernandez, George Nevett, James Dornelly (sub Jadel Katongo, 55 mins), Ryan De Havilland, Archie Collins (sub Hector Kyprianou, 46 mins), Abraham Odoh, Joel Randall, Cian Hayes (sub David Kamara, 66 mins), Malik Mothersille (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 46 mins).

Unused subs: Nicholas Bilokapic, Ollie Rose.

Cobblers: Nik Tzanev, Aaron McGowan (sub Jordan Willis, 66 mins), TJ Eyoma, Josh Tomlinson, Harvey Lintott (sub Kiantay Licorish-Mullings, 46 mins), Will Hondermarck, Samy Chouchane, Ben Fox (sub Mitch Pinnock, 46 mins), Sam Hoskins (sub Freddie Findlay, 72 mins), Liam McCarron, Tom Eaves (sub Neo Dobson, 81 mins).

Unused subs: James Dadge, Reuben Wyatt

Goals: Posh – Jones (48 mins), De Havilland (53 mins), Odoh (65 mins).

Cobblers –

Sending off:

Cobblers – Eyoma (denying a goalscoring opportunity).

Cautions:

Posh – None

Cobblers – Hoskins (foul).

Referee: James Oldham 7.

Attendance: 2,549 (294 Cobblers).