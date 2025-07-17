Peterborough United could yet bank many more millions from Manny's transfer to Rangers

Emmanuel Fernandez. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony is convinced Peterborough United will earn millions more from the sale of Emmanuel Fernandez to Rangers.

​The reported initial transfer fee of £3.5 million caused raised eyebrows and astonished head shakes from regular Posh watchers.

But MacAnthony has hinted there are also considerable add-ons included in the transfer contract based on the 23 year-old’s appearances and the honours Rangers achieve with the 6 ft 6ins centre-back in their squad.

Rangers are now managed by former Posh skipper Russell Martin.

MacAnthony, as quoted in the Daily Record, said: “Rangers are one of the biggest clubs in Britain and we knew they were in for Manny because their manager told our manager he was on their radar. There were lots of clubs bidding for Manny including a team just promoted from Serie B.

"You might be surprised, but a lot of recruitment these days is data driven and Manny is right up there for young centre-backs.

“Clubs will also have been aware of how well Manny played at Everton in the FA Cup last season and how good he was against Birmingham at Wembley. They will have seen that potential.

"Rangers have got a bargain and we'll make millions more as I now believe Manny will kill it in Scotland.”

Fernandez could make his Champions League debut next week as Rangers host Greek giants Panathinaikos in a qualifying round first leg at Ibrox on Tuesday (July 22). The second leg is in Athens the following week.

Fernandez started just 29 League One games for Posh before his move to Scotland.

Posh had signed Fernandez, a former Gillingham youth team player, as a free agent after he’d left Ramsgate and travelled to London Road for a trial.