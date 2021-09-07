Peterborough United could throw new signing straight into the fray...even though he hasn’t met his new teammates yet

Conor Coventry. Photo: Pete Norton Getty Images.

Coventry is skippering Ireland in an under 21 European Championship qualifier in Luxembourg today (September 7) and won’t report to the Posh training ground until Thursday. The 21 year-old West Ham United midfielder wil observe training on his first day before joining on on Friday.

But that doesn’t bother Ferguson who must select two from four central midfielder - Coventry, Jack Taylor, Jorge Grant and Oliver Norburn - for the tough game at Bramall Lane.

Coventry has played international football alongside Taylor.

“Conor’s been playing matches so he’s fit,” Ferguson stated. “He’s a good player and a bright lad so he will observe training on Thursday and join in on Friday.

“He will definitely be involved at Sheffield United. The fact he’s not joined up with us yet is not a reason not to pick him. I’m happy to have so mnay good options.”