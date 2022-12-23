News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United could soon be sixth or 12th in League One!

Posh could be back in the top six in League One on Boxing Day, for 24 hours at least.

By Alan Swann
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Derby manager Paul Warne. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images.
A two-goal Posh win at Charlton would move them above current sixth-placed team Derby County on goals scored.

The Rams don’t play until December 27th when they have a tough game at fifth-placed Bolton Wanderers.

For Posh to move back into the play-off places on Boxing Day they would also need Wycombe to fail to beat Bristol Rovers at Adams Park.

Posh could drop down to 12th if they lose at the Valley and Bristol Rovers, Portsmouth (at Exeter), Shrewsbury (at Cambridge) and Port Vale (home to Morecambe) all win!

Other festive League One fixtures.,,

December 26: Accrington v Barnsley, Burton v Lincoln, Cambridge v Shrewsbury, Cheltenham v Plymouth, Exeter v Portsmouth, Fleetwood v Sheff Wed, Ipswich v Oxford, MK Dons v Forest Green, Port Vale v Morecambe, Wycombe v Bristol Rovers.

December 27: Bolton v Derby.

December 29: Barnsley v Fleetwood, Bristol Rovers v Exeter, Forest Green v Burton, Morecambe v Accrington, Oxford v Charlton, Plymouth v Wycombe, Portsmouth v Ipswich, Sheff Wed v Port Vale, Shrewsbury v Cheltenham.

December 30: Derby v Cambridge, Lincoln v Bolton.