Peterborough United could soon be out of the relegation zone as a second Championship club is set to receive a hefty points deduction
Another of Peterborough United’s Championship rivals are set for a big points deduction.
Reading are set for a nine-point deduction after an alleged breach of financial rules. If applied it would drop them to one point, six behind Posh who they beat 3-1 last Tuesday (September 14).
Derby County are set to have a 12-point penalty imposed for entering administration. The Rams could also have a futher nine points taken away for breaching the same rules as Reading.
Both Derby and Reading are currently negotiating with the EFL over an ‘agreed decision’ according to the Daily Telegraph.
If both deductions are applied Posh would move out of the relegation zone from 22nd to 20th ahead of Friday’s trip to fourth-placed Coventry City.