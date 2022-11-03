Neil Wood (left) scores for Posh against Colchester United in 2003.

Wood was a 20-year-old Manchester United midfielder when then Posh boss Barry Fry took him on loan in the early stages of the 2003-04 Division Two season.

But, despite a goal in a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Colchester, Wood failed to make an impact at London Road and returned to Old Trafford after just three Posh appearances.

Wood never appeared for Manchester United and he made fewer than 70 career appearances in total before turning to coaching.

Liam Shephard in action for Posh in 2017. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

He was lead coach for United’s under 23 side when Salford came calling in the summer and he’s made a decent fist of his first managerial job.

Salford are currently eighth, outside the League Two play-off places on goal difference.

Wood has a new boss as Gary Neville quit his role of club CEO and has been replaced by his former United teammate Nicky Butt.

Former Posh full-back Liam Shephard is at Salford, but has started just one league game for the club this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27 year-old played 30 games for Posh in his one season at the club in 2017-18 after joining on a free transfer from Yeovil in manager Grant McCann’s first spell at London Road. Posh let him leave on a free transfer for Forest Green Rovers.

After signing Shephard, McCann said: “Liam is a good lad and a good character. He can operate in a couple of different positions and I’m delighted to have him here.”