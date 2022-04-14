Peterborough United could be on back on the up by the end of the Easter weekend, or they could be down! The permutations are here

Posh celebrate a goal for George Boyd at Barnsley in 2012.

If Posh beat Blackburn (home, Friday) and relegation rivals Barnsley (away, Monday) - a tall order for a team with just six wins in 41 matches - and Reading lose tough-looking games at Sheffield United and at home to in-form Swansea, the gap between the teams would be just three points, albeit with the Royals still enjoying a considerable goal difference advantage, with three games still to play.

If Reading pick up six points over Easter that would effectively relegate Posh because of that superior goal difference even if Grant McCann’s men also win both their games. If Reading better Posh’s points tally over next two games that would confirm relegation.

Posh can be thankful Derby County have had 21 points deducted for financial irregularities as they would have been relegated last weekend without the Rams’ punishment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrone Barnett scores for Posh at Barnsley in 2012.

Derby host Fulham and travel to QPR over Easter, while Barnsley travel to Swansea on Good Friday before hosting Posh on Monday (3pm).

**Posh have won one and lost two of their three previous Football League home games against Blackburn. The win arrived in a Division Three game in 1974 thanks to an early goal from the great Freddie Hill.

Posh did the double over a Rovers team that won the Third Division title that season.

Posh have won six and lost eight of their 17 Football League trips to Barnsley.