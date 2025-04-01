On-loan Posh midfielder Mo Susoho. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have their work cut out to avoid the worst League One finish in the club’s Darragh MacAnthony era.

Posh have only finished in the bottom half of the third tier once in 12 campaigns since MacAnthony took control of the club in 2006. They finished 13th in the 2015-16 season which was spent under the management of Graham Westley until he was sacked in the middle of April.

Posh haven’t finished lower than seventh in any of their last five League One seasons. That’s where they finished in 2018-19 and the Covid-interrupted season of 2019-20. It’s been second (2020-21), sixth (2022-23) and fourth (2023-24) since then. Posh spent the first two seasons under MacAnthony in League Two and they have also spent four seasons as a Championship in three spells.

Posh are 15th ahead of tonight’s tricky trip to improving Crawley Town on Tuesday night, five points adrift of Lincoln City who are 12th, with eight games to go.

Posh would probably go up to 14th if they win at the Broadfield Stadium tonight and Mansfield Town don’t win their home game against Charlton Athletic, but that would also depend on Rotherham United’s result at Northampton Town. Posh and ‘The Millers’ are just one goal apart on goal difference.

Other games involving relegation-threatened clubs this evening are: Barnsley v Exeter, Bristol Rovers v Birmingham City, Burton Albion v Leyton Orient and Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers. Cambridge (home to Wrexham) and Shrewsbury (away to Wycombe) already look doomed to drop into League Two.

Posh expect on-loan Manchester City midfielder Mo Susoho to be fit to play tonight despite limping out of Saturday’s defeat at Reading.

Crawley are set to be without Louie Watson and Harry Forster who were both involved in Saturday’s impressive 4-0 win at Rotherham.