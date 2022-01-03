Peterborough United could be four points from safety before they kick another ball in the Championship

West Bromwich Albion manager Valerien Ismael after his side's dramatic late win at Posh.

Reading are currently in 22nd place, one place above Posh who saw all three festive fixtures postponed. Reading, who haven’t played since December 11, are two points above Posh with a game in hand. If bottom club Derby claim a third win in a row they would move to within six points off Posh.

Cardiff moved four points clear of Posh with a decent 1-1 draw from a controversial clash at West Bromwich Albion yesterday.

Cardiff led at the break through a James Collins goal before West Brom equalised early in the second half with a Callum Robinson strike which should have been disallowed for offside.

West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt was then sent for serious foul play, but the Baggies were denied what looked like a blatant penalty in the final seconds of the game leading home manager Valerien Ismael to storm onto the pitch to confront referee Thomas Bramall. A melee among players and coaching staff followed with West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone and Cardiff defender Aden Flint then shown red cards.

Mowatt will receive a three-game ban and miss the game against Posh at the Hawthorns on January 22. Johnstone could also miss that game depending on the reasons for his dismissal.

Hull, who are celebrating a club takeover, are also four points clear of Posh. Both Hull and Cardiff have played a game more than Posh.

Next-to-bottom Barnsley’s game at Nottingham Forest scheduled for today has been postponed.