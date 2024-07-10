Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United have received a number of loan offers for young striker Pemi Aderoju.

The 19-year-old striker is currently out in Spain with the first team in a training camp and is considered part of the first team group by boss Darren Ferguson.

Aderoju made his senior debut away at Wycombe in February last season and came close to scoring and made a second first team appearance away at Cheltenham in April, both off bench after joining from Step 4 Biggleswade in January.

He was also a prolific scorer for the under 21 side.

Pemi Aderoju comes on for his Peterborough United debut at Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have received a number of loan offers for the striker and are set to consider sending him out to gain experience after pre-season has finished.

Ferguson said: “Pemi had only been with us for a short spell but only in the game for a short spell as well.

"He has such obvious strength and he knows where the goal is. It’s just a work in progress with him.

There’s been quite a few clubs interested in taking him on loan because they’ve watched him play well in the 21s.

"We feel he’s going to do the whole of pre-season with us and then we’ll look at it again.”

Ferguson also confirmed that the club are still looking to sign another couple of centre backs- ideally a permanent signing and a loan- and a right back.