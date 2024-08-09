Ashley Young with Posh Academy manager Dan Robinson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Teenage triallists Tyler Young and Ma’kel Campbell have joined the Posh Under 21 squad after impressing in first-team pre-season matches.

Both came through Premier League Academies. Young (18) was at Arsenal and Campbell (18) was at Fulham.

Young has signed a one-year deal with Bogie-Campbell signing for a year, but also with an option for a second year.

Posh Lead Professional Development Phase Coach Ryan Semple said: "Tyler joined us in the second week of pre-season after spending time at Queens Park Rangers. He is has really impressed as, firstly he has a fantastic character, a real hard-worker and has taken on information well, whether that be from myself or the first team management.

Makel Campbell with Posh Academy manager Dan Robinson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"For a trialist to spend so much time with the first team shows the impact he has made. His performances in training and in games have been good. He is a midfield player who can play in different parts of that position.

"Ma'Kel had been at Fulham a long time so he is obviously well coached. He can play in numerous positions on the pitch, has good energy and is a decent technician with the ball at his feet. The way we want to play really suits his game, we want to dominate possession and he receives the ball in tight areas.”