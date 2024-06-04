Peterborough United confirm third pre-season friendly
Peterborough United have confirmed the third pre-season friendly of their 2024/25 schedule.
Posh will travel to the JobServe Community Stadium to face Colchester on Saturday July 27 at 3pm.
Danny Cowley is now in charge of the U’s.
The sides faced each other in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy group stages. A youthful Posh side lost 1-0 having already secured their qualification from the group.
The sides also drew 1-1 in the same fixture last pre-season.
The Colchester match has joined Stamford away (July 16) and Spalding away (July 26) on the pre-season schedule.
Ticket details are yet to be announced.
