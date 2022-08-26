Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Posh signing Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Mason-Clark had been heavily pursued by League One rivals Portsmouth this summer, but Posh have apparently won the race for the 23 year-old who can play in a variety of attacking positions, but has been primarily used as a winger.

Mason-Clark has scored two goals in four games for the Bees this season, taking his tally for the club to 22 in 181 appearances. He progressed to the first-team through the club’s Academy and impressed Posh boss Grant McCann during a pre-season friendly between the clubs this summer.

McCann said: “We are delighted to get Ephron. He has been out main target for a number of weeks and I am pleased we have been able to make it happen, thanks to the work of Barry Fry and the chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Ephron Mason-Clark (left) in action for Barnet last season. Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Ephron is very direct and can play anywhere across the front line. He is physically strong and brave and will add more firepower to our attack. He has the hunger and determination to improve and we are really looking forward to working with him.”

Mason-Clark said: “When I heard of the interest and spoke to the manager, I knew this was the right place for me. I have been at Barnet since the age of 10, so a long time, and I have played a lot of games, so I felt it was the right time for the next challenge and I can't wait to get started.

Mason-Clarke will wear the number 10 shirt.