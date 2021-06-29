Peterborough United confirm the capture of Jorge Grant from Lincoln City

New Posh signing Jorge Grant after he completed his move to the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh were able to prise the 26 year-old away from Sincil Bank as he had a release clause in his contract if a Championship club triggered the relevant transfer fee. That fee will remain undisclosed.

Grant, who was named in the PFA League One Team of the Year after scoring 17 goals for the Imps last season, was a target of a number of Championship clubs so Posh manager Darren Ferguson is delighted to secure his signature.

Ferguson said: “When we found out there was a possibility of bringing him to the club, he was one of our main targets during the close season. And when I sat down with the boy, it was obvious he was very interested in coming to play for us. The way we play suits him down to the ground and it is a really big signing for us.

Jorge Grant. Photo: Pete Norton Getty Images.

“He was voted into the League One team of the year by his peers last season. He scored a lot of goals and created many more, and he brings a bit of versatility too. He can play in a two in midfield or in a three, or further forward as a number 10. We have had to be patient to get the deal over the line because there were a lot of other clubs in for him, so I am absolutely delighted to get it done and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Grant, who started his career at Nottingham Forest before loan spells at Luton Town, Mansfield Town and Notts County joined Lincoln in the summer of 2019 and made 89 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals in all competitions.

Grant said: “I am delighted to be here. When I sat down with the manager and listened to what he had to say I was really intrigued about the opportunity. I felt it suited me down to the ground. His team plays good football and I know what they are about having played against the club last season for Lincoln City.

“I really enjoyed my time at Lincoln, but I felt it was the right time for me to play in the Championship and I am looking forward to that opportunity with Peterborough. It is nice to get things sorted quickly and I can look ahead to meeting my team-mates and getting started.”