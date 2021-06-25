Peterborough United confirm signings have been made and pre-season trip moved to Wales

Posh returned to training yesterday. (Photo: Joe Dent).

Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony shared the news on Instagram, that multiple players have signed contracts with Posh and that the only hold-ups have been medicals taking longer than usual.

MacAnthony revealed that the process of completing a medical for a player, now the club are in the Championship, is slightly longer because they are all handled by a clinic in London. He added that you pay more for medicals for players you have spent money on, suggesting that the new signings may not just be free agents.

He said: “I know everyone is gasping for a signing, the good news is we’ve made a few. Medicals are in situ; because we’re in the Championship now, the medicals go through a clinic in London, you spend a bit extra on medicals, particularly players you pay for so they’re not happening as quickly as usual.

“Contracts have been signed, the medicals will be fine, there will probably be two, possibly three announced on Monday.

“So, everyone relax, we’re getting there, all the ones we have aimed for, we’re slowly making great progress with. Exciting things are going to start happening.”

The players arrived back at the club’s training ground for pre-season on Thursday (June 24) and will spend a couple of weeks getting up to speed before heading off to Wales for a training camp.

This was due to be held in Portugal, with the potential of playing a match against Newcastle out there, but Covid restrictions and quarantine time upon the return home seem to have disrupted those plans.