Posh confirm Leyton Orient friendly. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The match will take place on Friday July 8 at the Municipal de Lagos Stadium, Tapada de Sao Joao, 8600 in Lagos, kick off at 11am.

Admission prices have been set at €10 for adults and €5 for under 12s and over 65s.

The club will be in Portugal for a week-long training camp at the start of July.

The match will be an almost immediate reunion with his old teammates for Hector Kyprianou. The 21-year-old midfielder joined Posh from Orient for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday (June 22).

Posh’s current pre-season schedule is:

July 8- Leyton Orient (N) 11am

July 13- Stevenage (A) 7:30pm

July 16- Barnet (A) 3pm

July 19- Luton (H) 7:45pm and Kings Lynn (A) 7:30pm