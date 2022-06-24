The match will take place on Friday July 8 at the Municipal de Lagos Stadium, Tapada de Sao Joao, 8600 in Lagos, kick off at 11am.
Admission prices have been set at €10 for adults and €5 for under 12s and over 65s.
The club will be in Portugal for a week-long training camp at the start of July.
The match will be an almost immediate reunion with his old teammates for Hector Kyprianou. The 21-year-old midfielder joined Posh from Orient for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday (June 22).
Posh’s current pre-season schedule is:
July 8- Leyton Orient (N) 11am
July 13- Stevenage (A) 7:30pm
July 16- Barnet (A) 3pm
July 19- Luton (H) 7:45pm and Kings Lynn (A) 7:30pm
July 23- Hull (H) 4pm and Scunthorpe (A) 3pm