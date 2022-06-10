Posh will travel to face League Two Stevenage on Wednesday July 13 in a pre-season friendly as preparations continue for the start of the 2022-2023 campaign. The match will kick off at 7:30pm.
The fixture sees Grant McCann take on the Posh boss who replaced him when he was sacked by the club in February 2018.
Evans lasted just less than a year in the job and took over at Stevenage in March following a three-year spell at Gillingham. He led the side to League Two survival last season and as usual, has been busy in the transfer market. Ex-Posh players Aaron Chapman, Michael Bostwick and Carl Piergianni have all arrived since the conclusion of last season.
The confirmed friendlies so far for Posh’s first team are:
July 13 Stevenage (A)
July 19 Luton (H)
July 19 Kings Lynn (A)
July 23 Scunthorpe (A)