Jonson Clarke-Harris (white shirt) in action for Posh.

Clarke-Harris (27) has been top scorer at Posh in each of his two seasons at the Weston Homes Stadium. He bagged 33 goals in a memorable first season at the club which ended in promotion from the third tier and he added 12 goals in a tough relegation season from the Championship in 2021-22.

Clarke-Harris finished the season strongly though which apparently prompted interest from Sheffield United and Birmingham City.

But Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists Clarke-Harris will be part of a formidable attacking force at London Road next season alongside Sammie Szmodics, Jack Marriott Ricky-Jade Jones, Joel Randall, Joe Taylor and Kwame Poku. MacAnthony is confident Jones and Poku will ‘kick on’ this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kwame Poku (white shirt) in action for Posh.

The chairman dismissed a report suggesting Posh were keen on signing Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson. If all the Posh forwards are staying it’s unlikely a new centre-forward would come to the club.

Posh tried to offload under 23 striker Kai Corbett on loan to League Two side Bradford City for the season without success.

MacAnthony has said Posh have effectively sealed the arrival of three new players, including a goalkeeper, but none have yet been unvelied.

They will expect to be travelling with the club to their training camp in Portugal from July 3-8. Posh hope to play two friendlies while they are away.

Teenage Posh defender could go straight to that camp from the European Under 19 Championships in Slovakia. Edwards is expected to play for England in the tournament that runs from June 18 to July 1.