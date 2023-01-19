Peterborough United confident the Charlton Athletic match will go ahead
Peterborough United have no current plans to hold a pitch inspection ahead of their League One clash with Charlton Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Overnight temperatures have dipped below freezing every night this week and that trend is set to continue until Sunday.
But Posh have heat lamps and a pitch covering protecting their playing surface and are confident the fourth homecoming of manager Darren Ferguson will go ahead.
Posh won their first game in Ferguson’s latest spell in charge 2-0 at Port Vale on Monday to move to within two points of the play-off places.
Posh saw their pre-Christmas home game with Shrewsbury Town postponed because of a frosty surface.