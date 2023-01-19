Posh boss Darren Ferguson at Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Overnight temperatures have dipped below freezing every night this week and that trend is set to continue until Sunday.

But Posh have heat lamps and a pitch covering protecting their playing surface and are confident the fourth homecoming of manager Darren Ferguson will go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh won their first game in Ferguson’s latest spell in charge 2-0 at Port Vale on Monday to move to within two points of the play-off places.