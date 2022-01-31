Peterborough United complete their transfer deadline day business by allowing Joe Tomlinson to leave on loan
Peterborough United have completed their transfer deadline day business by allowing full-back Joe Tomlinson to join League Two side Swindon Town on loan until the end of the season.
The 21 year-old only joined Posh from National League Eastleigh for an undisclosed fee in the summer, but he has started just three Championship matches, the last on Saturday against Sheffield United.
Posh today signed Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough to play on the left side of the defence.
Posh also re-signed midfielder Reece Brown for the third time on loan from Huddersfield Town, while hanging on to wantaway captain Oliver Norburn despite strong interest from Championship rivals Blackpool.
Star forward Siriki Dembele has as expected moved to Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.