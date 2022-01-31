Peterborough United complete their transfer deadline day business by allowing Joe Tomlinson to leave on loan

Joe Tomlinson in action against Millwall in a December Championship fixture. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 21 year-old only joined Posh from National League Eastleigh for an undisclosed fee in the summer, but he has started just three Championship matches, the last on Saturday against Sheffield United.

Posh today signed Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough to play on the left side of the defence.

Posh also re-signed midfielder Reece Brown for the third time on loan from Huddersfield Town, while hanging on to wantaway captain Oliver Norburn despite strong interest from Championship rivals Blackpool.