Peterborough United complete the signing of ‘The Scottish Premiership’s N’Golo Kante’

Jeando Fuchs is action for Dundee United against Rangers last season. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Fuchs (24), a Cameroon international, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium and is available for tomorrow’s home Championship fixture with Sheffield United. Posh paid an undisclosed six-figure fee for the player.

Posh first tried to sign Fuchs, who has been described as the ‘the Scottish Premiership’s N’Golo Kante,’ in August when Celtic, Rangers, Wigan and Blackpool were also reportedly interested.

Fuchs has played 47 times for Dundee United after spells in France (Sochaux), Spain (Alaves) and Israel (Maccabi Haifa)/