Peterborough United complete the signing of ‘The Scottish Premiership’s N’Golo Kante’
Peterborough United have today (January 28) completed the signing of midfielder Jeando Fuchs from Dundee United.
Fuchs (24), a Cameroon international, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract at the Weston Homes Stadium and is available for tomorrow’s home Championship fixture with Sheffield United. Posh paid an undisclosed six-figure fee for the player.
Posh first tried to sign Fuchs, who has been described as the ‘the Scottish Premiership’s N’Golo Kante,’ in August when Celtic, Rangers, Wigan and Blackpool were also reportedly interested.
Fuchs has played 47 times for Dundee United after spells in France (Sochaux), Spain (Alaves) and Israel (Maccabi Haifa)/
He is a dynamic midfielder, strong defensively, but also with a decent passing range.