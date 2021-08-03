Peterborough United complete the signing of highly-rated forward Joel Randall

Joel Randall.

Randall has signed a four-year deal at the Weston Homes Stadium and becomes the latest attacking option added to the squad by Darren Ferguson and can play either as a winger or as a number 10.

He completed the paperwork for the move on Tuesday morning (August 3) before heading down to London for a medical, as revealed by Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony on his Sky Sports News appearance on the same day.

The 21-year-old has become the latest big money sale from the Exeter academy. MacAnthony confirmed on Twitter that Posh have paid a seven figure fee for Randall. He said: “I forgot to say that the fee was 7 figures. Delighted to ensure more money gets invested through the great EFL. The way it should be and to a club who produces incredible young players.”

Joel Randall (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images).

Posh have beaten the likes of Charlton and Celtic to the signing and will now consider themselves well covered should Siriki Dembele leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

Randall has played 45 times for Exeter and made 30 league appearances last season, scoring eight times.

Manager Darren Ferguson was thrilled to secure the signature of the wide-man. He said: “Joel is a young lad with bags of potential. As a football club we have a philosophy, which I believe in about bringing the best young players to the club and developing them. Joel and Kwame, who we signed earlier this week, are two of the most exciting wide players or 10s in the EFL, certainly outside of the Championship.

“The chairman has pushed this through and I am really grateful for that because it is an exciting week with these two additions. I am really excited with Joel, he is quick, left and right footed, a good crosser of the ball and can score a goal. All the things you would want from a wide player or a number 10.

“The boy is a real talent and there were a lot of clubs looking but the owners have stumped up the cash to bring him here. Both Kwame and Joel have good people around them. I met their families, I really like that they brought the people that are close to them with them to meet us, I went through the presentations in front of them too.

“They understood why we were signing the players. They know we will look after them. You need to make the parents feel like their sons are going to be looked after and we certainly do that. Joel knows Christy from his time at Exeter, Kwame knows Sammie and Frankie from Colchester, we are delighted with the business we have done this week.”

Randall added: “I am really pleased to get it done. I came up with my family last night and got everything sorted and I can’t wait to get going. There were a few clubs showing an interest, but I know what this club is about and Christy has been saying how great the group is, so I can’t wait to meet them all.