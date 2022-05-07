Jack Taylor of Peterborough United celebrates his goal against Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Playing well, winning and sending the fans home happy were the aims of manager Grant McCann and his players in the final fixture of the season against Blackpool at the Weston Homes Stadium.

And goals from Sammie Szmodics (2), Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor made sure all targets were met as Posh romped to a 5-0 win, their biggest in the second tier since hammering Ipswich Town 7-1 at London Road in August, 2011. Four of the goals arrived in the final 30 minutes.

McCann admitted he felt a little bit embarrassed on a lap of appreciation on the final whistle of a relegation season, but he felt it was necessary to thank a terrific set of fans, and he vowed to try and make it a celebratory lap at the end of next season.

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United scores the second goal of the game against Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Sending the fans home with some positivity was a priority today,” McCann said. “And the way we played made sure we all go into the summer feeling positive. It was a very good performance, a very good result against a well-organised team who have enjoyed a great season and all in all a very good day’s work.

"It was for the fans though as they’ve stuck with us through some difficult times. I felt a little bit embarrassed wandering around the pitch at the end of the game, but the supporters deserved to be acknowledged. We will do all we can to make sure we wander around in much better circumstances next season.

"It took us a while to get going, but when we started to press a bit higher we got a grip of the game. We deservedly scored first and at half-time we just told the players to go out and enjoy themselves and they did.

"We played some excellent football and scored some great goals. The front four were all excellent and two assists from perfect crosses for Harrison Burrows was very pleasing.

"I was just as pleased with how we reacted when we lost the ball. It’s something I’m very big on and we limited them to very few opportunities.”

Defeat for Derby County meant Posh finished in 22nd place, four points from safety.

"The players gave everything, but it just wasn’t to be for us,” McCann added. “I must admit it was a bit of an eye-opener when we came in as we expect high standards and it took the players a couple of weeks to get used to us.