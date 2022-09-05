Peterborough United complete a hat-trick of National League wins ahead of a move to a new ground
Peterborough United Women made it three National League wins in a row and third place in the Midlands Division One table with a resounding 5-1 success at Long Eaton United on Sunday.
Megan Lawlor scored twice for Posh with Keir Perkins, Niamh Connor and Cassie Steward also on target.
Perkins struck on eight minutes after pouncing on an excellent through ball from Jess Evans before Connor nodded hiome Kayleigh Aylmer’s corner for 2-0 on 28 minutes.
The host pulled a goal back before the break, but Posh surged clear again in the second half with Lawlor converting a Perkins’ cross for 3-1 10 minutes after the re-start.
Lawlor was on target again after Steward had flicked on Evie Driscoll-King’s cross.
Most Popular
-
1
Peterborough United fans on Pompey defeat: Who should be dropped? Who whould be sent home? And what Posh need to do to start winning away.
-
2
The best performing players in League One so far this season and the Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers players who make the cut
-
3
Peterborough United chairman backs 'resilient' players and management team to quickly solve team's problems
-
4
Will Peterborough United cash in on a England call-up for hat-trick hero Toney? The latest on Lee Tomlin, Steven Benda and other Posh old boys
-
5
Peterborough United have been unfortunate rather than outplayed, although weaknesses are becoming obvious, a fantastic atmosphere and a new ref watch feature!
Steward completed the scoring from an Aylmer cross to send Posh level on points with top two Solihull Moors and Stourbridge.
Evans also struck the crossbar and Perkins saw a ‘goal’ disallowed for handball in a game that saw Posh boss Dan Lawlor receive a red card for an alleged verbal altercation with the match referee.
Posh are next in action on Sunday when they host Stockport County Ladies in the Determining Round of the FA Women’s National League Cup. This game will take place at Bourne Town FC, the new home gorund of the Posh Women.
They have previously played at Posh’s idverde Training Ground, but feel a move to Bourne and a 2,000 capacity stadium will suit their desire for greater attendances and more suitable facilities.
Posh: Posh XI: Markwell, Aylmer, Connor (Copson, 69min), Mugridge, Driscoll-King (Hendrick, 69min), Evans (Lacite, 59min), Horner, Driscoll, Perkins, C. Steward, Lawlor (Kirk, 66min).