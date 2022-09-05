Peterborough United complete a hat-trick of National League wins ahead of a move to a new ground

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keir Perkins in action for Posh Women.

Megan Lawlor scored twice for Posh with Keir Perkins, Niamh Connor and Cassie Steward also on target.

Perkins struck on eight minutes after pouncing on an excellent through ball from Jess Evans before Connor nodded hiome Kayleigh Aylmer’s corner for 2-0 on 28 minutes.

The host pulled a goal back before the break, but Posh surged clear again in the second half with Lawlor converting a Perkins’ cross for 3-1 10 minutes after the re-start.

Lawlor was on target again after Steward had flicked on Evie Driscoll-King’s cross.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steward completed the scoring from an Aylmer cross to send Posh level on points with top two Solihull Moors and Stourbridge.

Evans also struck the crossbar and Perkins saw a ‘goal’ disallowed for handball in a game that saw Posh boss Dan Lawlor receive a red card for an alleged verbal altercation with the match referee.

Posh are next in action on Sunday when they host Stockport County Ladies in the Determining Round of the FA Women’s National League Cup. This game will take place at Bourne Town FC, the new home gorund of the Posh Women.

They have previously played at Posh’s idverde Training Ground, but feel a move to Bourne and a 2,000 capacity stadium will suit their desire for greater attendances and more suitable facilities.