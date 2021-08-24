Peterborough United co-owner’s battle to win hearts and minds of transfer targets: ‘We have a good Championship squad now and we will have a very good Championship squad in years to come’

Darragh MacAnthony (centre) flanked by Posh manager Darren Ferguson (left) and director of football Barry Fry (right).

Speaking on the latest edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony discussed the difficulty of attracting certain players to the Weston Homes Stadium.

“Some players - the 28 year-olds with experience for example - look at us now we are in the Championship and think if they join us it will be a relegation battle and they don’t find that attractive,” MacAnthony said.

“We have to change the outward perspective of our club and that will come in time when we have established ourselves in the Championship and we are playing in front of 15,000 fans.

“It’s a battle for hearts and minds, but while I believe we have a good Championship squad now we will have a very good Championship squad in two-to-three years.

“I am very confident about this season though. I am sure we will be flying after the first international break as many of our injured players will be back.

“We will be a very different team.”

Posh are seeking to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes on August 31 with a defensive midfielder a top priority.

Posh are still waiting for key midfielder Jack Taylor to make his first appearance of the season because of hamstring issues. Captain Mark Beevers is expected to miss the next eight weeks because of a hamstring problem.