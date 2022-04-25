Harrison Burrows (left) sets up a goal for Sammie Szmodics against Blackburn on Good Friday. Photo: David Lowndes.

Dr Neale was enraged by social media criticism of the 20 year-old who has often played out of position for his local club this season.

Dr Neale contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to say: “All the online criticism of Harrison. Do fans not realize he is our 5th leading goal scorer and first in goal assists and barely 20 years old. A Peterborough lad who has come through our academy and not jumped to a Premier League Under 23 team deserves far better.

"I have seen lots of fans saying he is not good enough for Posh. Stats don’t support that. He will be massive for us next season.”

Burrows has made 35 Championship appearances for Posh this season, 27 of them starts. He has scored three goals, a total bettered only by Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott Siriki Dembele and Sammie Szmodics.

Burrows has been credited with five Championship goal assists, two more than the next best totals achieved by Clarke-Harris and Joe Ward.