Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony’s astonishing podcast revelations - an 18 year-old on £42k per week, but Posh could have him for £15k!

Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony (front row left) watching Posh at Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

During talks, MacAnthony discovered a teenage Premier League player on £42k a week. He also revealed a striker turned down the chance to join Posh as he didn’t think he would get in the side ahead of Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott.

MacAnthony made the revelations during the latest edition of his increasingly popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

“We spoke to a club in the summer who had an 18 year-old available to go out on loan,” MacAnthony stated. “Their director of football said he was on £42k a week, but that we could take him on loan for £15k a week. And £42k was his basic wage. The director of football offered to run through his bonuses, but I told him not to bother.

“The club actually felt they were doing us a favour, for an 18 year-old who had never been out on loan and never been outside of his own club. How does an 18 year-old get that sort of money? It’s obsence. It’s grotesque and it should be illegal.

“Needless to say the player hasn’t gone out on loan yet!”

MacAnthony stressed it wasn’t a Chelsea player.

MacAnthony also said: “I had a forward ready to sign. The deal was done, but he wasn’t sure he would get into our side ahead of Jonno and Jack Marriott. I told him I hoped he would push them for a place as I was spending a lot of money on him, but he ended up joining a League One club on loan.”