Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (centre) and director of football Barry Fry (right).

Fry is working overtime on trying to bring two new midfielders, two goalkeepers and an attacking player to the Weston Homes Stadium before the start of the League One season on July 30.

The 77-year-old has revealed two new players may arrive on loan, one is a goalkeeper and the other is from a Premier League club. It’s the deal for the goalkeeper that the Peterborough Telegraph understands is nearing completion, but it is not Swansea City’s Steven Benda, who played 11 games for Posh on loan last season, even though the Welsh club have dropped their asking price for the 23-year-old.

"They did want a million for Steven, but now it’s £500k,” Fry said. “We’re still not going there. It's a lot of money for a League One goalkeeper and there's the issue of wages for a player who still has two years on his Swansea contract to run. He is earning far more than we could pay him.

"We have other targets and we have made very progress on a couple of players. We could well bring in a couple of players on loan, including a goalkeeper. We are talking to a Premier League club about a loan player, but that deal is taking time.

"The manager is ringing me every day and I’ve told him we are getting somewhere. I held a lot of conversations at all the recent finals to get things started. We might get players to commit, but not send the deal through until July 1 when current contracts have run out.”

Posh want as many of their new players in the building before they go to their training camp in Portugal early in July,

Posh are no longer seeking any new defenders, according to chairman Darragh MacAnthony on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. McCann is known to be happy with Joe Tomlinson, Dan Butler and Harrison Burrows as his left-sided options, while the chairman believes there is enough cover on the right with Nathan Thompson, Joe Ward and Benjamin Mensah. If Ronnie Edwards is sold in the summer Posh might reassess that decision.

Former Posh striker Conor Washington was fleetingly linked with Posh following his release from League One rivals Charlton Athletic, but he has now stepped up a division to the Championship with Rotherham.