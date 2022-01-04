Peterborough United closing in on new signings, injury blow for FA Cup tie, but Posh remain Covid free and why Saturday’s FA Cup tie should go ahead

Joel Randall.

Ferguson wouldn’t be drawn on whether or not one of the arrivals will be forward Callum Morton from West Bromwich Albion, but he did state permission could be needed to play in Saturday’s third round FA Cup tie at home to League Two side Bristol Rovers on Saturday (January 8, 3pm) which suggests at least one would be a loan deal. It’s thought a left-back and a striker are the two likeliest signings.

Morton was heavily linked with Posh last week. He’s currently on loan at Fleetwood Town and played for them in their FA Cup defeat at home to Burton so wouldn’t be eligible to play against Bristol Rovers. New teenage Posh forward Joe Taylor is also ineligible having played for Wroxham in an earlier round.

Posh played an internal practice match for an hour this morning (January 4) with only summer signing Joel Randall missing out. He has a slight hamstring issue which will keep him out of Saturday’s match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Morton. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Posh arranged the practice game after a scheduled Premier League Under 23 Cup tie with Burnley was postponed today because of Covid in the Clarets camp. Posh are Covid free having tested the entire squad today. Joe Ward played today after testing positive last week.

“The match was good,” Ferguson added. “We played three lots of 20 minutes and it went well. It was a blow to lose the Burnley game as a few players could have done with some minutes, but it wasn’t worth arranging another game because of the Covid situation.

“Joel won’t be available on Saturday, but he will be fine after that.

“We are close to signing a couple, but if they aren’t here until Thursday I probably wouldn’t include them on Saturday even if we get permission to play them.

“I’m not going to start talking about new players until they are here. Callum Morton is currently at another club anyway.”