Peterborough United claim a vital win thanks to a moment of brilliance from Archie Collins despite another poor performance

It’s probably best not to get the bunting out just yet, but Peterborough United claimed a vital 1-0 League One win at Burton Albion on Saturday.

Posh were so poor in the first-half some away fans were urging manager Darren Ferguson to ‘sort it out’ after just 20 minutes. There was very little signs of life, never mind decent football, and it didn’t feel like a team keen to keep their manager in a job.

But, to their credit, Posh did improve after the break – it would have been hard not to – and they won the game with a quite brilliant strike from Archie Collins on 65 minutes. Burton looked spent, but received a boost with seven minutes to go when Posh were reduced to 10 men by a second yellow card for Tom Lees.

Lees had been the outstanding Posh defender in the game, but the visitors held on without too many alarms to claim a much-needed, pressure-relieving success. There was a sweat in the final minute of six added on as Burton star man Charlie Webster lined up a 20-yard free kick, but he curled the ball high over the bar.

The jeers that accompanied Posh into the dressing room at the break were then replaced by cheers – football supporting is a fickle old hobby.

Harley Mills returned from the League One wilderness to start as left wing-back in place of Benjamin Mendy. Mendy dropped out of the matchday squad altogether so form might not have been sole issue. The rest of team that started the Bolton defeat a fortnight ago remained intact. Striker Gustav Lindgren was back on the substitutes’ bench.

Burton had picked up as many points in their last three games as Posh had all season so the challenge for Darren Ferguson’s side was obvious.

And a first-half that ended goalless did little to change the mood or optimism levels. Posh were awful. They were defensively hesitant, powderpuff in midfield areas and their forwards were dominated. There was no energy in any area of the pitch.

The home side constantly exploited the space behind the back three, but a lack of crossing quality let them down. Burton might well have been awarded a penalty on 20 minutes when Tom O’Connor clearly handled a long ball and they should scored two minutes later when a miscued clearance from Ben Woods fell kindly for Tyrese Shade, but Posh ‘keeper Alex Bass was out well to save.

Bass also clawed a couple of crosses away and handled a close range Fabio Tavares header safely.

Posh had just one effort on goal in the first period, a 47th minute header from JJ Morgan from a deep Harley Mills cross which sailed well over the crossbar.

Ferguson surprisingly sent the same players out for the second half, but he had at least motivated them better. JJ Morgan pounced on a mis-step by home ‘keeper Brad Collins within two minutes of the re-start, but a pass to Matt Garbett was followed by weak shot from the Kiwi international that was walked off the goalline.

Garbett volleyed well over following an ambitious corner routine and Harry Leonard made good space for himself before sending a 20-yard shot straight at Collins.

A quickly taken free kick then led to the only goal. Mills made good ground down the left, but a floated cross was initially cleared only for Peter Kioso to grab possession and tee up Collins who smashed a superb first-time shot into the roof of the net.

It was a goal out of context to the rest of the game, but it gave Posh something to hang on to and thanks to some sharp goalkeeping and some penalty area dominance from Lees and his fellow centre-backs they were stubborn enough to see out the game.

Playing like this won’t get Posh out of the bottom four. The hope has to be seeing confidence coming from winning. For now Posh folk can all breathe a sigh of relief, especially the manager.

Posh: Alex Bass, Harley Mills, Tom O’Connor, George Nevett, Tom Lees, Peter Kioso, Ben Woods (sub Brandon Khela, 64 mins), Archie Collins, Matt Garbett (sub James Dornelly, 88 mins), Jimmy-Jay Morgan (sub Kyrell Lisbie, 64 mins), Harry Leonard (sub David Okagbue, 84 mins).

Unused subs: Vicente Reyes, Abraham Odoh, Gustav Lindgren.

Burton: Brad Collins, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Jack Armer, Charlie Webster, George Evans, Alex Hartridge, Dylan Williams (sub JJ McKiernan, 46 mins, sub Sulyman Krubally, 76 mins), Finn Delap, Fabio Tavares (sub Jamal Williamson, 76 mins), Tyrese Shade, Jake Beesley.

Unused subs: Kamil Dudek, Toby Sibbick, Nick Akoto, Josh Taroni,

GOAL: Posh – Collins (65 mins).

SENDING OFF: Posh – Lees (second cautionable foul).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Morgan (foul), Lees (foul), O’Connor (foul).

Burton –Delap (foul), Armer (foul).

REFEREE: Elliott Bell 7

ATTENDANCE: 3,786 (approx 925 Posh).