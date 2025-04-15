Peterborough United chief reacts to bizarre Birmingham City manager comments, but he's still full of praise for the League One champions and their supporters
Davies felt his League One champions were the better team in the Vertu Trophy FInal at Wembley. He accepted Posh scored two great goals, but otherwise 'it was all us’, he said.
MacAnthony responded on his ‘Hard Truth' podcast, saying: “I’m not sure what game he was watching as we cut them open three times at least in the second-half whereas they had one threatening shot on goal. They controlled possession, but we were more dangerous
“I get it was probably heat of the moment stuff. He’s been the manager of the year in League One and Birmingham will be a threat in the Championship. It’s too easy to point at the money being put into the club as you still have to spend it well.
"The Birmingham people were top-class. I spoke to their owner (Tom Wagner) beforehand and he was very respectful and asked about our recruitment as well as other things. He even asked about a couple of our players! I also had lots of kind messages from Birmingham City fans after the game.
“When Birmingham won promotion by beating us I sent champagne bottles and 100 beers down to their dressing room which is what should, but doesn’t always, happen. That’s the sort of camaraderie football people should show. I’m always magnanimous when we lose and Birmingham were as well. I’m not even bothered by the scuffling between players at the end of the game. It just showed they wanted to win the game.”
After the game Davies said: “It wasn’t to be our day, but congratulations to Peterborough for their victory. They scored two unbelievable goals from outside the box.
“They were high moments of quality from their point of view and the moments that were missing in our game. Over the course of the game I think we were the better team in the sense that they hit two worldies from outside the box, but didn’t do anything else in the game. It was all us.”
