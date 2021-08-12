Peterborough United chief reacts to a shocking start to the season and urges fans to ‘Keep your heads and trust the process’

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony at the game against Plymouth. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh have lost their opening two games of the season heavily by an aggregate of 0-7 and supporters have been venting their anger on social media.

For a start MacAnthony believes the clamour for the signing of experienced players is misplaced.

“I urge Posh fans to keep their heads and trust in a process that has served us well in a pandemic,” MacAnthony stated. “I’ve seen more social media trolls on my timelines than ever before, but I promise you we will acclimatise and enjoy a good season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In 15 years at the club I’ve learnt not to over-react. People who panic in August and September are just flapping.

“There are always strange results in the first four or five weeks of a season. It happened to us last season.

“Everyone wants instant success these days. We will have a much stronger squad by the end of the month, especially when we have cleaned up the injuries. We have a lot of talent in the treatment room.

“And enough with this ‘experience’ nonsense. That’s the work of lazy journalists who don’t do the research I do.

“We have the youngest squad in the Championship this season. Last season Barnsley had the youngest squad and they reached the play-offs. Brentford had the third youngest squad and they won promotion.”

Posh signed midfielder Oliver Norburn from Shrewsbury this week and are close to signing a young Premier League midfield player.

They hope to have the unnamed youngster on board ahead of Saturday’s (August 14) Championship clash with Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium. The match kicks off at 12.30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.