Lee Tomlin during his second spell at Posh. Photo: David Lowndes.

Tomlin was a Posh great between 2010 and 2014 when he made 156 appearances for the club and scored 43 goals. He starred in the League One promotion season of 2010-11 and in the Championship the following season.

Tomlin went on to cost over £10 million in transfer fees as he joined, Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Cardiff City before his career stalled. He had a brief second spell on loan at Posh in the second-half of the 2018-19 season when he made a further 21 appearances, scoring twice.

Last season he made little impact in League Two at Walsall, but he’s now joined Doncaster Rovers as they attempt an instant return to League One after a relegation in the 2021-22 campaign.

"Lee contacted me in the summer and asked if he could train with us,” MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “Grant McCann offered him the chance to train with our under 21s as he didn’t want the distraction in the first team which was fair enough. It was his decision to make.

"Lee went off and trained elsewhere and now he’s landed himself a decent club. Even at 33 I’m amazed every League Two club didn’t try and sign him. He’ll be a gamechanger at that level.”

Tomlin has signed a one-year contract and could make his Doncaster debut at Bradford City on Saturday. He told the club website: “The manager and myself had a conversation and given how much I’m enjoying myself it felt like an easy decision to sign. Money doesn’t matter to me, I’ve had that and hated football, but being here I’ve enjoyed it more than ever.

“If I’m being honest I didn’t think football could make me happy again, but I’ve not been this happy in a long time.”