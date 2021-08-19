Peterborough United chief is relaxed about Siriki Dembele leaving London Road

Siriki Dembele celebrate shis goal for Posh against Cardiff. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dembele has dazzled in the last two Posh games, scoring against both Derby County and Cardiff City.

Posh fans are desperate for the 24 year-old to stay at the Weston Homes Stadium, but MacAntony has revealed there is a gentleman’s agreement in place between club and player.

MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast: “I’ve promised Siriki if we get an acceptable offer he can leave. It’s a shame he doesn’t have longer left on his contract as we cold get £10 million to £12 million for him, but he’s not at the stage where he wants to sign a new deal.

“I expect bids to come in for him and if he leaves I am very relaxed about it. We planned for him leaving and it wouldn’t be the end of the world.”