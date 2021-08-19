Peterborough United chief is relaxed about Siriki Dembele leaving London Road
Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony insists it won’t be the end of the world if star striker Siriki Dembele left the club.
Dembele has dazzled in the last two Posh games, scoring against both Derby County and Cardiff City.
Posh fans are desperate for the 24 year-old to stay at the Weston Homes Stadium, but MacAntony has revealed there is a gentleman’s agreement in place between club and player.
MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast: “I’ve promised Siriki if we get an acceptable offer he can leave. It’s a shame he doesn’t have longer left on his contract as we cold get £10 million to £12 million for him, but he’s not at the stage where he wants to sign a new deal.
“I expect bids to come in for him and if he leaves I am very relaxed about it. We planned for him leaving and it wouldn’t be the end of the world.”
Earlier this week Posh director of football Barry Fry suggested it would be ‘footballing suicide’ if Dembele was allowed to leave in te last week of the August transfer window.