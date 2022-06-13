Peterborough United chief is praying for a healthy Derby County, Posh backed to win the League One title, rivals set to appoint a new manager and new players arrive in League One

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (right).

A report in the Sun newspaper suggests some clubs are asking for the Rams expulsion if they fail to find a buyer for the club. A deal involving American businessman Chris Kirchner fell though over the weekend.

Derby will be one of the favourites for the League One title under the management of Wayne Rooney if they manage to sort themselves out, but it’s reported some clubs want drastic action to be considered as the Rams have not paid 'bills and taxes’ that better runs clubs have had to do.

Unusually the EFL will now take a closer interest in the potential sale of Derby. Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is believed to be interested.

MacAnthony said today: “The bottom line is I, like everybody else, want Derby to have a good new owner as do the EFL & for them to get past all this quickly as possible. Nobody in football ever wants any club kicked out.”

Derby remain 9-1 with Sky Bet for the League One title, but there has been interest in Posh finishing top with the same firm. Posh were 12-1 – in from 16-1 – at 1pm on Monday. That’s joint fourth favourites with MK Dons, Barnsley and Portsmouth. Ipswich have been steady favourites at 5-1 since the first market of the summer with Sheffield Wednesday second favourites at 6-1.

Barnsley are set to appoint Michael Duff as their new manager. Duff resigned as boss of League One rivals Cheltenham Town this morning.

Posh claim they have signed three new players for next season, but no names have yet been revealed. Tomas Holy won’t be one of the two new goalkeepers coming to London Road. He joined League Two side Carlisle from Ipswich today.