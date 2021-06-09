Peterborough United chief Darragh MacAnthony says Liverpool should take a punt on future England international Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney celebrates promotion to the Premier League with Brentford. Photo: Catherine Ivill Getty Images.

MacAnthony, a lifelong Liverpool fan, believes Toney, who has just won promotion from the Championship with Brentford, would score 20 goals in a Premier League season with a top-end club.

Posh have already sealed a further £1 million from Toney’s transfer to the Bees because of their promotion. They stand to make millions more from a healthy sell-on clause if he leaves Brentford.

“I’m a Liverpool fan and I know my players,” MacAnthony said. “And I’d be delighted if we signed Ivan. Give me him over (Divock) Otigi any day of the week.

“Liverpool cross the ball with quality for fun and imagine Ivan getting on the end of those crosses from those full-backs!

“Obviously we’ve done well financially from Ivan’s transfer and we could do better down the line, but I don’t mind him staying at Brentford either as we get paid if they stay in the Premier League.

“Ivan is only 24/25 and not yet at the peak of his powers. I can see him scoring 15 goals for Brentford and I can see him playing for England next season.

“There’s no way Brentford will be relegated either. They have an outside chance of a top 12 finish in my opinion. They have a good coach and they are a club who spend well who now have around £200 million to play with.”