Sammie Szmodics in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McAnthony, a proud Irishman, tweeted his frustration after seeing Ireland fall behind in a weekend game in Armenia. Ireland lost the match 1-0 and have not won in 11 Nations League matches.

MacAnthony said: “One million % baffling (why Taylor is not included) as such a lack of creativity in centre midfield. And Sammie Szmodics could score goals in that team. Both are a good age the Euros.”

Armenia had lost their previous international 9-0 to Norway.

Midfielder Taylor (23), an Ireland Under 21 regular, was called up late into the senior squad for the first time for a World Cup qualifying game against Luxembourg, but didn’t get on the pitch.

Forward Szmodics (26) received his first call-up to the Ireland squad for friendlies against Andorra and Hungary last summer, but withdrew from the squad because of a shoulder injury sustained in training.