Peterborough United chief believes Posh pair should be playing for Ireland

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Posh pair Jack Taylor and Samie Szmodics should be in Ireland’s European Nations League squad.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 6th June 2022, 4:37 pm
Sammie Szmodics in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Sammie Szmodics in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McAnthony, a proud Irishman, tweeted his frustration after seeing Ireland fall behind in a weekend game in Armenia. Ireland lost the match 1-0 and have not won in 11 Nations League matches.

MacAnthony said: “One million % baffling (why Taylor is not included) as such a lack of creativity in centre midfield. And Sammie Szmodics could score goals in that team. Both are a good age the Euros.”

Armenia had lost their previous international 9-0 to Norway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Midfielder Taylor (23), an Ireland Under 21 regular, was called up late into the senior squad for the first time for a World Cup qualifying game against Luxembourg, but didn’t get on the pitch.

Forward Szmodics (26) received his first call-up to the Ireland squad for friendlies against Andorra and Hungary last summer, but withdrew from the squad because of a shoulder injury sustained in training.

Posh have not had good fortune with internationall call-ups this summer. Jeando Fuchs lost his place in the Cameroon squad and striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been overlooked for Jamaica’s summer programme.

IrelandDarragh MacAnthony