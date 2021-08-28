Peterborough United chief ‘astonished’ as youngsters snubbed by England squads

Harrison Burrows celebrates scoring the opening goal against Cardiff. Photo: Joe Dent.

Today (August 27), England named youth squads from the U21s down to U18s to play a mixture of friendly and European Championship qualifying fixtures during the forthcoming international break.

There were, however, no places for Ronnie Edwards (18) or Harrison Burrows (19), despite the fact that both the U20 and U19 squads featured a substantial number of players with no experience of playing the professional game.

Edwards was given his first England call-up in May to an U19s training camp at St. George’s Park. He has appeared twice this season, against Luton and Plymouth, and has been tipped by MacAnthony to “quickly become one of the best centre-backs outside the Premier League and the top six clubs in the Championship.”

Harrison Burrows, meanwhile, has enjoyed a sensational start to the season, scoring in back-to-back matches against Derby and Cardiff earlier this month. He then started and played 66 minutes against Preston on Saturday (August 21).

He is yet to receive his first England call-up.

MacAnthony tweeted: “Astonishing that our own att midfielder H Burrows (19) with 2 goals in 3 championship games can’t make an Eng under 20 squad with loads of young players many who haven’t played outside of Under 23’s football.”