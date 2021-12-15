Peterborough United chief apologises to fans after introduction of Covid passes at football matches

Darragh MacAnthony. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The decision to require Covid passes or proof of a negative lateral flow test to attend events with crowds of more than 10,000 people was announced last week as part of the government’s strategy to tackle the Omicron variant.

MacAnthony, who is vaccinated, has always advocated people’s right to make their own choices about the vaccine and vehemently opposed the introduction of Covid passes so as not to create a “two-tier” society.

He did not attend the match away at Swansea in October as the same rule was already in place in Wales at the time.

The requirement to present passes begins from today (December 15) and will therefore first be required at the Weston Homes Stadium on Boxing Day as Posh host Reading.

MacAnthony has apologised to fans for this and insisted that there is nothing the club can do.

He said: “It’s a nightmare. I’ve been on with my safety officer and they’ve said about capping the capacity at 9,999 but it’s impossible for us to do. It’s Christmas, it’s busy, we’ve got a schools programme with fans coming as well.

“By law we’re going to have to ask people for the pass and to test and I hate doing it. I’ve had Posh fans come to me but there’s nothing I can do. It’s the government and if we do nothing, the safety advisory group will not only fine us for breach, but they will reduce our capacity and kill us financially. If all 72 clubs agree to go fight this, I’ll happily sign it but we won’t do that as there as some that will think it’s a good idea.

“I hate we’re going down doing this route and it’s the usual threat of well if we don’t do this and it gets worse then we’ll lock it down and you’ll have no fans. The uncertainty for people in business in this country is horrible.

“I feel bad, I’ve never wanted our club to do it but we’re being forced. We all have safety advisory committees; we have to answer to when we let fans in the ground on a Saturday and they signed off on it. We have no say in this whatsoever, so don’t ever think we do. If you’re a Posh supporter, you’ve heard my view and I am venomously against mandates, passports, pre-testing to go to games. I think people should be able to make their own choices at this stage of the pandemic.