Gwion Edwards his goal for Posh at Cobblers in 2017. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Posh have won their last four meetings at the home of their fiercest rivals...​

October 10, 2020

League One

Cobblers 0, Posh 2.

Nathan Thompson and Reece Brown scored their first goals of the season as Posh eased to a comfortable success. Posh went on to win promotion with the Cobblers relegated as usual.

​September 3, 2019

EFL Trophy

Cobblers 0, Posh 2

Idris Kanu scored his first Posh goal and Sirikie Dembele also netted three minutes later in the first-half.

​August 26, 2017

League One

Cobblers 1, Posh 4

Posh were flying at the top of League One when visiting Sixfields and hammered their hosts with goals from Gwion Edwards, Jack Marriott, Junior Morias and Marcus Maddison (penalty).

Alex Revell replied as Posh made it four wins out of four in August.

As usual Cobblers were relegated at the end of the season.

November 19, 2016

League One

Cobblers 0, Posh 1

A terrible game was given a dramatic finale when Posh midfielder Chris Forrester headed home a 90th minute winning goal.

Moments earlier the Cobblers had struck the crossbar with a deflected shot.