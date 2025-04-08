Sammie Szmodics celebrates a Posh goal in a 4-1 win at Ipswich Town in 2020. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony wants to add Birmingham City to his club's lengthy list of giant-killings.

MacAnthony described ‘The Blues’ as ‘one of the best teams League One has ever seen’ before Tuesday night’s third tier clash between the clubs at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"Birmingham are a real Goliath at our level,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast when asked to preview this Sunday’s Vertu Trophy Final. “But I love to see us testing ourselves against the best teams in League One and Birmingham must be one of the best teams to have ever played in it.

"But we’ve beaten the biggest League One clubs before and it’s up to us to show them we are not just some lowly team they can brush aside. We want to end the game with them respecting us.

Posh celebrate a goal against Leicester City in 2009. Photo David Lowndes.

"We gave them a good game at their place earlier this season, but they’ve dominated our division as everyone expected they would.

"It will be tough, but can we we get at them and cause them problems? Can we trouble them on the break with our pace? Can our young lads stand up to them and show the resilience required? That’s the challenge and I have every confidence we will give them a game again.

"It’s essentially a marker for next season as we want to be back up there challenging for promotion again and to do that we have to be able to beat the best teams in the division.

"We have shown we can do it in the second-half of this season. We knocked Wrexham out of this competition and we beat Charlton recently who were in great form and who have been in great form again since we played them.”

The 3-0 win against Charlton at London Road last month is the only time Posh have beaten a team in the current top seven this season.

But they have claimed some notable League One scalps in the MacAnthony era including….

2008: Posh 2, Leeds 0

2009: Posh 2, Leicester City 0.

2010: Posh 4, Huddersfield 2

2011: Posh 5, Sheff Wed 3

2013: Posh 1, Wolves 0

2016: Sheff Utd 2, Posh 3.

2020: Ipswich 1, Posh 4