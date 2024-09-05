Peterborough United chairman's player valuations are far from nonsensical!
And he is confident he has a few more players at the Weston Homes Stadium whose potential price tags will shoot up before the end of the current campaign.
On a recent episode of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, MacAnthony recalled a time when there was interest from an unnamed local businessman in buying Posh.
"I was asked to give my valuation of Posh by someone local who had shown an interest in buying the club so I sent out my figures,” MacAnthony said. “I think I valued the playing squad at £35 million or so at the time and the potential buyer’s representative came back to me and said some of the numbers were nonsense.
"He said I’d never sell Harrison Burrows for £2.5 million or Ronnie Edwards for the same. Well we sold them for more than that so I guess I could say I know my stuff.
"I even had Ephron Mason-Clarke valued at £2.5 million and we almost sold him for double that.
"In my 18 years at the club I reckon there’s been an average of £4 million per year in transfer receipts and we still have plenty of valuable assets in the squad.
"A year in League One and Oscar Wallin could be worth £3 million. That’s what one good season in League One can do.
"And if Emmanuel Fernandez progresses as we believe he will and plays 40 games he would be very valuable, and there is no sell-on fee for him.”
Burrows and Edwards both left Posh for initial fees of £3 million in the summer. Mason-Clark moved to Coventry for £4.25 million.